EU tells tech giants to fight harder against disinformation

The EU commission on Tuesday (29 January) told US tech giants Facebook, Google, Twitter, Mozilla and advertising businesses to intensify their actions against disinformation campaigns ahead of European elections in May or face regulation.

The commission unveiled its first assessment of reports by internet giants on how they live up to their commitments to the EU's code of practice on fighting disinformation.

"A lot of work has been done, a lot still remains to be done," EU digita...