Ad
euobserver
Commissioners Mariya Gabriel and Julian King called on internet platforms to step up efforts against misinformation (Photo: European Commission)

EU tells tech giants to fight harder against disinformation

Digital
EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU commission on Tuesday (29 January) told US tech giants Facebook, Google, Twitter, Mozilla and advertising businesses to intensify their actions against disinformation campaigns ahead of European elections in May or face regulation.

The commission unveiled its first assessment of reports by internet giants on how they live up to their commitments to the EU's code of practice on fighting disinformation.

"A lot of work has been done, a lot still remains to be done," EU digita...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
DigitalEU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

EU tells platforms to sort fake news by October or face new law
EU warns tech giants on Russian fake news
Facebook CEO causes EU stink ahead of trip
EU told to create coalition against fake news
Commissioners Mariya Gabriel and Julian King called on internet platforms to step up efforts against misinformation (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

DigitalEU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections