Critical mass of EU states back new human rights sanctions

Enough EU states want to create a new human rights sanctions regime for the Netherlands to table a formal proposal next month.
The visa bans and asset freezes would target people guilty of "gross human rights violations worldwide," the German foreign ministry said on Tuesday (27 November).
These could include people such as the 18 or more Saudi Arabians deemed guilty of recently murdering a journalist, France has indicated.
The German and French support for what the Dutch...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
