Suddenly, digital single market doesn't 'need' EU agency

European commissioner for the digital economy Mariya Gabriel on Monday (4 December) downplayed the importance of the rejected commission idea for a strong EU telecommunications watchdog - denying that the plan was essential for the future success of the digital single market.
"The digital single market goes beyond any particular piece of legislation or any particular member state, or any particular institution," Gabriel said at a press conference in Brussels, after meeting with telecomm...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here