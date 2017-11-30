EU-Africa summit on youth met with scepticism

European and African leaders at a summit in the Ivory Coast have pledged to help youth find work and repatriate some 3,800 migrants stuck in a Libyan detention camp.

But youth groups and civil society say the summit was a missed opportunity as issues of migration and private investments appeared to take centre stage.

Asked why people should expect leaders to honour their commitments on youth employment given past disappointments, Guinea's president Alpha Conde on Thursday (30 Nove...