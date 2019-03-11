Syrian detainees must be Brussels conference priority

My name is Mariam al-Hallak. I once had three sons, now I only have two.
The story of what happened to my youngest, Ayham, is why I co-founded the Caesar Families Association and why I am now calling on all the decision-makers at the Brussels III Conference to pressure the Assad regime to free Syria's detainees.
Mariam al-Hallak is a Syrian now living in Germany as a refugee, and is co-founder of the Caesar Families Association (CFA).
