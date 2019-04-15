It's time for progressives to save Europe. Again.

I believe - profoundly - that the EU is not only the ultimate political achievement of the modern world - it's also its most beautiful project.
But now this peaceful union is in trouble. Right-wing parties have come to power and prize the demands of the free market over the need for freedom.
According to conservative politicians, the economy does not exist to serve human beings but rather human beings exist to serve the economy. The free market was once viewed as a useful tool fo...
Sergei Stanishev is president of the Party of European Socialists.
