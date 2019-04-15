Ad
euobserver
Prioritising market forces over public policy will not resolve the financial crisis which most EU countries are still mired in. If the demands of the market continue to be promoted over all other concerns, Europe will be pushed to the brink of catastrophe (Photo: PES)

It's time for progressives to save Europe. Again.

EU Political
Opinion
by Sergei Stanishev, Brussels,

I believe - profoundly - that the EU is not only the ultimate political achievement of the modern world - it's also its most beautiful project.

But now this peaceful union is in trouble. Right-wing parties have come to power and prize the demands of the free market over the need for freedom.

According to conservative politicians, the economy does not exist to serve human beings but rather human beings exist to serve the economy. The free market was once viewed as a useful tool fo...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Sergei Stanishev is president of the Party of European Socialists.

Related articles

'Non-partisan' Timmermans campaigns for EU in Leiden
The Spitzen process - a coup that was never accepted
Orban hosts Weber in Budapest for EPP showdown
Prioritising market forces over public policy will not resolve the financial crisis which most EU countries are still mired in. If the demands of the market continue to be promoted over all other concerns, Europe will be pushed to the brink of catastrophe (Photo: PES)

Tags

EU PoliticalOpinion

Author Bio

Sergei Stanishev is president of the Party of European Socialists.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections