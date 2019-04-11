Finnish MP: 'We need historians to secure peace'

Finnish MP Erkki Tuomioja has attended more Nordic council meetings than most politicians, and few can remember him leaving a meeting without delivering a passionate speech or tabling a motion for better peace mediation worldwide.
"I would like to see a much stronger Nordic involvement," he said on Tuesday (9 April) in the Danish parliament, Folketinget, where researchers and politicians from the five Nordic countries met to discuss recommendations for future Nordic cooperation on peace...
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
