Brexit and Orban in spotlight This WEEK

The saga on the UK trying to leave the EU in an orderly way is not likely to end this week either.

EU leaders will meet in Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt to talk to Arab leaders represented by the Arab League, and British prime minister Theresa May will be there to lobby for changes to the Brexit withdrawal agreement.

May will meet with EU council chief Donald Tusk on Sunday (24 February) on the sidelines of the event, but as an EU official warned: "there will be no deal in the desert...