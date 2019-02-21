Trump and Kurz: not best friends, after all

The current rift in transatlantic relations seems to be deepening by the day.

The visit of the Austrian chancellor, Sebastian Kurz, to the White House on Wednesday (20 February) - the first such summit in 13 years - only underlined this even further.

And this is despite the fact that Trump and Kurz share a common conservative agenda and a number of foreign policy goals.

They share a similar stance on migration.

Trump just declared a "national emergency" to gain acc...