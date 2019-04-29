Le Pen warns against pushing Russia 'into arms of China'

French far-right leader, Marine Le Pen, has shelved 'Frexit' plans to leave the European Union and she no longer wants France to quit the euro.

The party has also 'gone green' in new bid to win wider mainstream support.

These revised policies first appeared in Le Pen's National Rally (formerly known as the National Front when it was led by her father, Jean-Marie Le Pen) party's political election manifesto for the European Parliamen...