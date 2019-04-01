EIB 'maladministration' verdict over VW fraud report

EUobserver should have been granted access to a fraud investigation into a €400m EU loan to Volkswagen Group (VW), and recommendations on how to avoid future misuse, the European Ombudsman has concluded.

The European Investment Bank's (EIB) refusal to make the documents public constituted "maladministration", according to the Ombudsman's conclusions.

"The Ombudsman found that there was a very strong public interest in disclosure of the relevant documents and that this overrode the...