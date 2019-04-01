Ad
European Investment Bank president Werner Hoyer in 2017. The EIB has so far refused to publish an anti-fraud report into their €400m loan to Volkswagen Group (Photo: EU2017EE Estonian Presidency)

Exclusive

EIB 'maladministration' verdict over VW fraud report

EU Political
Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

EUobserver should have been granted access to a fraud investigation into a €400m EU loan to Volkswagen Group (VW), and recommendations on how to avoid future misuse, the European Ombudsman has concluded.

The European Investment Bank's (EIB) refusal to make the documents public constituted "maladministration", according to the Ombudsman's conclusions.

"The Ombudsman found that there was a very strong public interest in disclosure of the relevant documents and that this overrode the...

