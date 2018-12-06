Ad
euobserver
Some 8,000 companies in emissions-heavy industries, like the steel sector, are required to hand in carbon credits for every tonne of CO2 they emit (Photo: European Parliament)

New study: no hit to profits from EU carbon scheme

Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Warnings that the EU's emissions trading system (ETS) would harm Europe's economic competitiveness have been proven to be exaggerated, according to a new paper published on Thursday (6 December) by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

The authors wrote that between 2005 and 2012 the ETS led to a 10 percent reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, "but had no negative impact on the economic performance of regulated firms".

"These results demonstrate that...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Poland against quick rescue of emissions scheme
How can the EU's flagship climate tool be saved?
Ex-MEP pushes CCS projects, despite 'wasted money'
MEPs call for emissions trading reform to start in 2019
Some 8,000 companies in emissions-heavy industries, like the steel sector, are required to hand in carbon credits for every tonne of CO2 they emit (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections