Ad
euobserver
Increased deforestation in the Amazon could undo the EU's climate action (Photo: Neil Palmer (CIAT))

Analysis

Why Brazil's election matters to Brussels

EU & the World
Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The election of the far-right presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil last month is not only of concern for the Brazilian population.

It could have profound consequences for Europeans as well.

Before being elected, Bolsonaro said he would take Brazil out of the climate agreement agreed in Paris in 2015, and that he would allow a sharp increase of logging in the Amazon tropical rainforest.

What's more, he suggested that the trees, which currently soak up CO2, could be...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldGreen EconomyAnalysis

Related articles

Brussels proposes EU anti-deforestation fund
EU in push to seal Latin American trade deal
EU-Latin America trade talks move to 'endgame'
Draft EU-Mercosur trade treaty leaked
Increased deforestation in the Amazon could undo the EU's climate action (Photo: Neil Palmer (CIAT))

Tags

EU & the WorldGreen EconomyAnalysis
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections