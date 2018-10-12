EU urged to seize assets of foreign hackers

The EU should impose visa bans and asset freezes on people guilty of cyber attacks, a group of member states has urged.

A "new restrictive measures regime" was "urgently" needed "to address malicious cyber activity," the group, including the British and the Dutch, as well as Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, and Romania said.

EU leaders should give a green light when they meet in Brussels next week given the gravity of the threat, they said in their informal paper on 8 Octobe...