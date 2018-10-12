Ad
euobserver
New sanctions would go after individuals, instead of debating politics of country-level measures (Photo: Santiago Zavala)

EU urged to seize assets of foreign hackers

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU should impose visa bans and asset freezes on people guilty of cyber attacks, a group of member states has urged.

A "new restrictive measures regime" was "urgently" needed "to address malicious cyber activity," the group, including the British and the Dutch, as well as Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, and Romania said.

EU leaders should give a green light when they meet in Brussels next week given the gravity of the threat, they said in their informal paper on 8 Octobe...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Dutch to host EU talks on human rights sanctions
EU agrees hair-trigger sanctions on chemical weapons
US diplomat jangles nerves on Russia nuclear missiles
New sanctions would go after individuals, instead of debating politics of country-level measures (Photo: Santiago Zavala)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections