EU commission proposes US beef talks

The European Commission has proposed to re-open talks with the US over beef imports, but insisted it would not open the door to hormone-treated meat.

The aim of the talks, the EU executive said on Monday (3 September), would be to see how US producers could better benefit from an EU quota to import 45,000 tonnes of beef per year.

"It's not a question of increasing the existing quota. It's not a question of changing EU rules on import on beef, which have to respect the rules in ter...