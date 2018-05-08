Call for 'neutral' government fails to end Italy's deadlock

Italy's political deadlock is likely to continue despite a presidential call to parties to allow a "neutral" government if they cannot agree to form one themselves.

"I hope that various forces have a positive response by assuming their responsibilities in the interests of Italy," president Sergio Mattarella said on Monday (7 May), at the end of day of consultation with all political parties.

He said that a "neutral" government should be put in place until December in order to addr...