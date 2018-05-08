Ad
euobserver
'The next vote will be a referendum,' said the League's leader Roberto Salvino, while his ally Berlusconi (r) warned against a summer election. (Photo: quirinale.it)

Call for 'neutral' government fails to end Italy's deadlock

EU Political
Green Economy
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Italy's political deadlock is likely to continue despite a presidential call to parties to allow a "neutral" government if they cannot agree to form one themselves.

"I hope that various forces have a positive response by assuming their responsibilities in the interests of Italy," president Sergio Mattarella said on Monday (7 May), at the end of day of consultation with all political parties.

He said that a "neutral" government should be put in place until December in order to addr...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Related articles

Italy votes to become more eurosceptic
EU parliament: Italian far-right rant broke rules
EU: 'Keep Calm', as Italy struggles to form government
'The next vote will be a referendum,' said the League's leader Roberto Salvino, while his ally Berlusconi (r) warned against a summer election. (Photo: quirinale.it)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections