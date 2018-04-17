Ad
euobserver
Commission vice-president Timmermans said progress has been made, but more is needed (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Poland urged to settle EU rule of law concerns next month

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Poland will have to do more to allay the European Commission's concerns over its domestic rule of law issues, but EU member states welcomed some progress between the EU executive and Warsaw at a meeting of EU affairs ministers on Tuesday (17 April).

"We are making progress, [...] we will need to continue this dialogue to achieve more concrete progress," commission vice-president Frans Timmermans told reporters after the meeting.

"There is still a long way to go," Timmermans adde...

