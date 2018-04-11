Ad
Hungarian PM Orban at an EPP meeting last year (Photo: European People's Party - Flickr)

What to do with Orban? EU centre-right ponders

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The European Parliament's largest group, the centre-right European People's Party (EPP), is still wondering whether to digest or spit out Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party, which won a landslide victory in Sunday's election with a campaign marred by xenophobia.

The EPP group held a discussion on Hungary on Wednesday (11 April) , a regular exercise after an election in a member state.

According to a source familiar with the debate who wanted to remain anonymous...

