According to EUvsDisinfo, the Russian foreign ministry, embassies, diplomats, state-controlled TV, Russia Today and Sputnik have all posited 'alternative' theories on who poisoned Russian ex-spy Skripal (Photo: EUvsDisinfo)

EUvsDisinfo site must be strengthened, not abolished

by Willem Aldershoff and 16 others, Brussels,

There is reason for great concern about the harsh criticism of the EUvsDisinfo unit of the European Union in the resolution the Dutch Parliament adopted on 6 March.

The resolution seems to be the result of incomplete information about and an erroneous appreciation of the work of the service.

In the past few years it has become ever more clear that disinformation, and 'post-truth', technologies worldwide constitute a serious threa...

Author Bio

This opinion piece was written by Willem Aldershoff, an international affairs analyst in Brussels, and co-signed by 16 other like-minded experts on Russian affairs from around Europe:

Roman Shutov (Baltic Centre for Media Excellence, Riga), Jakub Janda (Head of Kremlin Watch Program), Stefan Meister (German Council on Foreign Relations, Berlin), Kataryna Wolczuk (Chatham House, United Kingdom), Volodymyr Yermolenko (Internews Ukraine), Philippe de LARA (professor of political science, Université Paris 2, France), Nataliia Popovych (Ukraine Crisis Media Centre), Jacek Kucharczyk (Institute of Public Affairs, Warsaw), Willem Aldershoff (analyst international affairs, Brussels), Oleksiy Matsuka (Donetsk Institute of Information), Heikki Hakala (Senior Contributing Editor, Helsinki), Mykola Riabchuk (Ukrainian PEN Center), Danilo Elia (Rai - Radiotelevisione Italiana Rome), Sergiy Sydorenko (European Pravda, Kiev), Melinda Haring (Atlantic Council, Washington), Alya Shandra (Euromaidan Press, Kiev) and Halyna Coynash (Kharkiv Human Rights Group, Poland).

Dutch MPs in plan to shut EU website on Russian propaganda
Why the EU must close EUvsDisinfo
EU told to create coalition against fake news
