Barnier: open-ended Brexit transition 'not possible'

The EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier warned that the transition deal with the UK has not been reached yet as the two sides have "quite a lot of points of disagreements".

Barner's warning hints at escalating disagreements between the EU and UK over the transition period, which British prime minister Theresa May wanted to secure by the EU summit at the end of March.

However, Barnier pointed out that key disagreements remain, including the duration of the transition period...