EU offers UK 'status quo' transition without vote

EU ministers adopted on Monday (29 January) the starting positions in the negotiation with the UK on a transition period after Brexit, saying the UK should apply all the EU rules without having a say in them.

"EU General Affairs Council adopts guidelines for Brexit negotiations within 2 min: status quo transition without institutional representation, lasting from Brexit date to 31 December 2020," Sabine Weyand, the EU's deputy chief Brexit negotiator tweeted during the meeting.

