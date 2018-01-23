Ad
euobserver
Panama City. Panama is now off the EU blacklist of tax havens (Photo: Falco Ermert)

EU states loosen grip on tax havens

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

EU finance ministers removed on Tuesday (23 January) eight 'entities' - countries and territories - from the tax havens blacklist, while ruling out more transparency or sanctions.

Barbados, Grenada, South Korea, Macao, Mongolia, Panama, Tunisia and the United Arab Emirates were taken from the list of 17 "non-cooperative" countries and jurisdictions that was only established in December.  

They were added to a 'grey' list of some 50 jurisdictions that have pledged to change their ...

Tags

