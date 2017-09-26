Ad
Macron wants to "open a debate", with a discussion among EU leaders before the end of the year. (Photo: elysee.fr)

Macron to lay out plan for EU 'pioneers'

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

French president Emmanuel Macron will present his proposals to "rebuild Europe" and fight back against anti-EU forces on Tuesday afternoon (26 September), right after the German elections increased uncertainties on which direction to take.

With plans to deepen EU integration among core groups of member states, Macron wants to "open a debate" with a discussion on his ideas among EU leaders "before the end of the year", a French sourc...

