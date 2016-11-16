Ad
euobserver
Joseph Stiglitz (r) said tax havens should be treated as carriers of infectious diseases. (Photo: European Parliament)

Stiglitz urges EU to tackle tax havens after Trump win

Green Economy
by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

Joseph Stiglitz, the US economist and Nobel prize laureate, urged Europe to take on a leading role in the fight against tax havens, noting that US president-elect Donald Trump would likely have other priorities for his time in the White House.

”It’s hard to be optimistic when your president is a tax avoider or even evader-in-chief,” Stiglitz told the European Parliament on Wednesday (16 November).

Trump refused to release his tax returns, the first presidential candidate since 1...

Green Economy

Joseph Stiglitz (r) said tax havens should be treated as carriers of infectious diseases. (Photo: European Parliament)

