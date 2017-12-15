Catalonia, Brexit, and Uber on EU agenda This WEEK

Catalan elections are the crucial event next week, with the result to determine whether stability will be restored in Catalonia or not.

Thursday's (21 December) elections were called by the Spanish government after it suspended Catalonia's autonomy in the wake of the region's declaration of independence in October.

Eleven parties are be running, including Junts per Catalunya (Together for Catalonia), led by the former president of the regional government Carles Puigdemont; its fo...