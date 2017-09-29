Ad
Baku skyline - Azerbaijan "proud of its multiculturalism and tolerance" (Photo: Salvatore Freni Jr)

EU 'disturbed' by Azerbaijan's anti-gay raids

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Not a single EU state has reacted to "disturbing" news of an anti-gay crackdown in Azerbaijan, even though Baku confirmed that it has arrested "several LGBT people".

An EU foreign service spokeswoman, Maja Kocijancic, told EUobserver on Friday (29 September) that the EU was "aware of disturbing reports from press and civil society of mass arrests in Azerbaijan on the basis of actual or alleged sexual orientation or gender identity".

She said: "We are in touch with the Azerbaijan...

