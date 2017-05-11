Ad
"We not put France under pressure" over the reduction of its deficit, said Pierre Moscovici. (Photo: European Commission)

Give Macron 'a chance', says EU finance chief

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The EU should give the new French president "a chance", EU finance commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Thursday (11 May).

He told journalists that the election of Emmanuel Macron on Sunday against far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, was a "very good signal" for Europe because "France chose to beat extremism with a two-third majority".

Moscovici said that compared to the "enormous, gigantic cost" a Le Pen win would have meant for the EU, no one should "deny themselves the pleasure...

