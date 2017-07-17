Ad
Davis (l) and Barnier kicked off the meetings on Monday (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Brexit talks restart in sense of urgency

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The second round of Brexit negotiations kicks off on Monday (17 July) in Brussels, focusing on the key issues of the divorce agreement.

The EU’s top negotiator, Michel Barnier, will meet with the UK’s Brexit minister, David Davis, in the morning. Detailed talks will start in the afternoon with a discussion on the objectives for the second round of talks, which will go on until Thursday.

Working groups on citizens’ rights, the financial settlement and “other separation issues”, su...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

