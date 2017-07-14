EU flip flops on Ukraine corruption

EU officials flip-flopped on corruption and fumbled their political communique at a summit in Kiev on Thursday (13 July).
Jean-Claude Juncker, the European Commission chief, said corruption was “one of the big problems of this country … corruption is undermining all the efforts that this brave nation is undertaking”.
He also warned that “investors won’t come to your country” unless conditions improved.
He then announced a row-back on EU policy.
He said the EU had p...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.