euobserver
O'Leary: "There is a real prospect of no flights between the UK and Europe for weeks, or months" (Photo: Nelson L.)

Flights to EU at risk if no Brexit deal, airlines warn

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Aviation executives warned MEPs on Tuesday (11 July) that Brexit could mean serious disruption to flights between the UK and the EU 27 if there was no agreement on the UK remaining part of Europe’s open skies policy.

The chief executive of Irish low-cost airline Ryanair, Michael O'Leary, spelled out a dark future to the transport committee of the European Parliament.

He said flights between the UK and Europe could come to a halt for several months in case of a hard Brexit.

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

O'Leary: "There is a real prospect of no flights between the UK and Europe for weeks, or months" (Photo: Nelson L.)

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

