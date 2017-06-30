Nato's Russia-deterrent force 'fully operational'

Nato has said its Russia-deterrent force in eastern Europe is “fully operational”, while calling on Moscow to be more transparent on an upcoming drill.

Jens Stoltenberg, the Nato head, told press in Brussels on Thursday (29 June) that “our enhanced forward presence is now fully operational in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland … This sends a clear message to any possible aggressor: we are determined, we are united”.

He said new Nato command centres in Poland and in Romania ha...