Italy threatens to block NGO migrant rescues

Italy has said it might stop NGO vessels from disembarking rescued migrants on its territory after a recent surge in arrivals.

Italian officials, who requested anonymity, told several news agencies on Wednesday (28 June), including Italy’s Ansa, France’s AFP, Germany’s DPA, and Britain’s Reuters, that the measure would affect all non-Italian flagged boats, except those operated by Frontex, the EU’s border control agency, and Sophia, an EU naval operation in the Mediterranean.

“Th...