euobserver
Aid workers distribute help to migrants in Libya (Photo: International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies)

Italy threatens to block NGO migrant rescues

Migration
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Italy has said it might stop NGO vessels from disembarking rescued migrants on its territory after a recent surge in arrivals.

Italian officials, who requested anonymity, told several news agencies on Wednesday (28 June), including Italy’s Ansa, France’s AFP, Germany’s DPA, and Britain’s Reuters, that the measure would affect all non-Italian flagged boats, except those operated by Frontex, the EU’s border control agency, and Sophia, an EU naval operation in the Mediterranean.

“Th...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

