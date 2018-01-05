Medical cannabis makes small steps in EU

As of 1 January, Denmark now allows the use of medical cannabis for patients suffering from various illnesses.\n \nThe four year-trial was authorised on 18 December by the parliament in Copenhagen, in a move which also licensed some companies to grow and produce the drug in the Scandinavian country.
Cannabis is increasingly recognised as a valid tool to fight pain by the international medical and scientific community.
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here