Cannabis-based medicines are used against multiple sclerosis, HIV, epilepsy, chemotherapy's side-effects, chronic pain and glaucoma (Photo: Wikipedia)

Medical cannabis makes small steps in EU

by Caterina Tani, Brussels,

As of 1 January, Denmark now allows the use of medical cannabis for patients suffering from various illnesses.\n \nThe four year-trial was authorised on 18 December by the parliament in Copenhagen, in a move which also licensed some companies to grow and produce the drug in the Scandinavian country.

Cannabis is increasingly recognised as a valid tool to fight pain by the international medical and scientific community.

