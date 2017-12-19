Europe plays 'vital' role in Trump geopolitics

Europe is a "vital" US ally in its rivalry with China and Russia, according to Donald Trump's geopolitics.
But the US president's "America first" vision is anti-European on climate change and reduces the EU to a footnote.
Trump's ideas were laid out in a National Security Strategy on Monday (18 December) which said "a strong and free Europe is of vital importance to the United States."
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
