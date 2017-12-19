Barnier rules out special trade deal for UK

The chief EU negotiator for Brexit has ruled out a special trade agreement with the UK for after Brexit, crashing London's hopes for a unique arrangement.

Michel Barnier told journalists from leading European newspapers on Monday (18 December) that financial services will not be covered under the trade agreement, since it is not part of any free trade accord.

"There is not a single trade agreement that is open to financial services. It doesn't exist," Barnier was quoted by the G...