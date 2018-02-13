EU watchdogs warn of cryptocurrency price bubble

European regulators say people investing in cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, risk losing all their money.
On Monday (12 February), the European Supervisory Authorities (ESAs) watchdog issued a joint statement that the currencies "have shown clear signs of a pricing bubble."
It said people are not protected if their virtual currency were to be stolen or subject to...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
