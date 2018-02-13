Ad
EU regulators say people risk losing their money with cryptocurrencies (Photo: BTC Keychain)

EU watchdogs warn of cryptocurrency price bubble

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

European regulators say people investing in cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, risk losing all their money.

On Monday (12 February), the European Supervisory Authorities (ESAs) watchdog issued a joint statement that the currencies "have shown clear signs of a pricing bubble."

It said people are not protected if their virtual currency were to be stolen or subject to...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

