euobserver
Tusk (l), Shinzo Abe (c), and Jucker (r) shake hands after agreeing on free trade deal. (Photo: European Commission)

EU and Japan champion free trade ahead of G20 summit

EU & the World
Green Economy
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU and Japanese leaders agreed on a free trade deal on Thursday (6 July) and emphasised the importance of shared values in a snub to US president Donald Trump a day before the G20 summit in Germany.

Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe met with European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker and European Council chief Donald Tusk in Brussels to announce the political agreement.

The two sides, which are responsible for over 30 percent of the world’s GDP and 40 percent of global t...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

