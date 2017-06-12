Ad
Macron's party could get more than 400 MPs out of 577. (Photo: Reuters)

Low turnout but big majority ahead for Macron

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The party of the new French president came ahead in Sunday's first round of the legislative elections and could get more than 400 MPs out of 577.

French president Emmanuel Macron can expect a wide majority in the National Assembly, France's lower house, despite low voter turnout in the first round of the legislative elections on Sunday (11 June).

His Republic On the Move party (LRM) came first with 32 percent, ahead of the conservative Republicans (21%) and the radical left Unbowe...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

