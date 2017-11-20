Ad
euobserver
Sergio Ghizzardi, director of the film Green Gold (Photo: Peter Teffer)

Interview

New documentary shows how biofuels lobby played parliament

Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Five Germans ruined it all for former French MEP Corrine Lepage.

Lepage, a member of the liberal Alde group, spearheaded the reform of the EU's biofuels policy. In 2013, she asked the European Parliament's plenary for a mandate to negotiate on the file with the EU Council, but was defeated by one vote, thanks to a handful of German liberal MEPs who voted against.

The scene is a key moment in filmmaker Sergio Ghizzardi's new documentary,

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyInterview

Related articles

EU tries to reduce share of 'food-wasting' biofuels
MEPs agree cap on crop-based biofuels
MEPs approve plan to put cap on older biofuels
EU to cap biofuel target to protect food
Sergio Ghizzardi, director of the film Green Gold (Photo: Peter Teffer)

Tags

Green EconomyInterview
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections