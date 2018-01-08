SPD wants EU at heart of German coalition talks

Germany's centre-left SPD party wants the future of Europe to be at the heart of coalition talks with two centre-right parties, its former leader and current caretaker foreign minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Sunday (7 January).

The Christian Democrats of chancellor Angela Merkel, and its sister party from Bavaria, the Christian Social Union (CSU), began talks with Social Democrats (SPD) for a new 'Grand Coalition' on Sunday.

"I think that it can be done," said Merkel about the pro...