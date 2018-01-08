Ad
euobserver
Gabriel (l) said that Europe should be at the centre of coalition talks between his SPD and Merkel's and Schauble's CDU, with the CSU. (Photo: bundesregierung.de)

SPD wants EU at heart of German coalition talks

EU Political
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Germany's centre-left SPD party wants the future of Europe to be at the heart of coalition talks with two centre-right parties, its former leader and current caretaker foreign minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Sunday (7 January).

The Christian Democrats of chancellor Angela Merkel, and its sister party from Bavaria, the Christian Social Union (CSU), began talks with Social Democrats (SPD) for a new 'Grand Coalition' on Sunday.

"I think that it can be done," said Merkel about the pro...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Schulz fights for 'United States of Europe' by 2025
German coalition talks collapse
German stability tested in Schulz-Merkel talks
Schulz: 'hero to zero' in 2017 - but back in 2018?
Gabriel (l) said that Europe should be at the centre of coalition talks between his SPD and Merkel's and Schauble's CDU, with the CSU. (Photo: bundesregierung.de)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections