US warns on flare-up in Ukraine 'crisis'

Fighting in Ukraine has escalated to levels not seen since February, amid warnings of a humanitarian catastrophe in the run-up to Christmas.

Six soldiers were killed and eight civilians injured in the flare-up in the past two days, which saw hundreds of mortar rounds, artillery shells, and rockets fired in the Donetsk and Luhansk areas in east Ukraine.

International monitors from the OSCE, a European security body, also recorded 16,000 ceasefire violations in the period from 11 t...