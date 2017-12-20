US warns on flare-up in Ukraine 'crisis'

Fighting in Ukraine has escalated to levels not seen since February, amid warnings of a humanitarian catastrophe in the run-up to Christmas.
Six soldiers were killed and eight civilians injured in the flare-up in the past two days, which saw hundreds of mortar rounds, artillery shells, and rockets fired in the Donetsk and Luhansk areas in east Ukraine.
International monitors from the OSCE, a European security body, also recorded 16,000 ceasefire violations in the period from 11 t...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
