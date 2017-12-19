Tackling methane could be substantial climate fix

As we reach the two-year mark of the Paris Agreement, climate change is evolving from a social and political challenge to a business and financial one.
Away from the lights and cameras, whole industries are sorting out how to meet new obligations. No surprise then that investor influence on climate took centre stage this past week at French President Emanuel Macron's second anniversary climate summit.
Financial markets are w...
