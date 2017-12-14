Ad
Fico (l) said there is no future for mandatory quotas in EU asylum policy (Photo: © European Union)

Slovak PM: Human rights are not a travel pass to EU

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Caterina Tani, Brussels,

Slovakia's prime minister Robert Fico has said human rights do not give people fleeing Libya the right to enter the European Union.

"There is no human right to travel to the European Union and the European Union must protect itself," he told reporters at an EU summit in Brussels on Thursday (14 December).

He said the EU instead needed to shore up Libyan borders and that Slovakia, has offered, along with Poland, the Czech Republic, and Hungary, some €35 million for the Italian-led ...

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Tusk migration note prompts institutional 'hysteria'
Migration

