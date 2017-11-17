EU leaders make pledge on social issues after populist backlash

In an effort to tackle rising populism in the European Union, EU leaders gathered on Friday (17 November) in Gothenburg to strengthen the social aspect of the bloc to protect workers, and help the underprivileged.
In a formal ceremony, the presidents of the European Commission and Parliament, Jean-Claude Juncker and Antonio Tajani, with Estonian prime minister Juri Ratas in the name of the EU Council, signed a so-called Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.