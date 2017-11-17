Ad
Sweden's prime minister Stefan Loefven speaks to press ahead of social summit (Photo: Mikael Sjoberg/Government Offices of Sweden)

EU to proclaim 'pillar' of social rights in Gothenburg

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

European leaders are meeting in Sweden to discuss social issues as part of an effort to boost jobs and growth.

The half-day summit on Friday (17 November) in Gothenburg will bring together heads of state and government, as well as the EU institutions.

Billed as an event to "strengthen the EU's social dimension", the leaders will discuss, among other things, the future of education and culture.

The European Parliament, the EU Council representing member states, and the Europ...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

