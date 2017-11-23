EU awaits UK proposals in final push for Brexit breakthrough

The UK has until end of next week to make proposals to unblock talks on the Brexit divorce agreement, as a final push is being made on both sides to reach sufficient progress for the mid-December summit that EU leaders can give the green light on starting talks on the future relationship.

UK prime minister Theresa May will meet with European Council president Donald Tusk on Friday (24 November), and then on 4 December she will meet with EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker.

<...