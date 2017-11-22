Mali blames West for chaos in Libya

Mali blames "external intervention" for the chaos that reigns throughout Libya given the Nato-led bombing campaign in 2011.

Abdoulaye Diop, Malian minister of foreign affairs, on Wednesday (22 November) said the raids were "carried out without a strategic vision, without a plan, and without the ability to manage the consequences."

The bombing campaign included French and British sorties that helped topple the dictatorship under Muammar Gaddafi.

Libya has since become the ma...