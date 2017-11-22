Ad
Uber promotional photo. Personal information from some 57 million users have been accessed by hackers (Photo: Uber)

Uber may face fines in EU for keeping data breach secret

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

US technology company Uber may face fines in the EU over its cover-up of a large-scale data breach, in a case which highlights new rules to come into force in the EU next year.

On Tuesday (21 November) the company's CEO Dara Khosrowshahi announced in a statement that "personal information of 57 million Uber users around the world" was acquired by two hackers in "late 2016".

Additionally, the names and driver's licence ...

