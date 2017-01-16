Ad
Mogherini said EU had "autonomous" Middle East policy (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU criticises Trump's Israel embassy idea

by Andrew Rettman and Eric Maurice, Brussels,

EU foreign relations chief Federica Mogherini has warned that if Donald Trump moved the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem it could have “serious consequences”.

“It’s very important for us all to refrain from unilateral actions, especially ones that can have serious consequences in terms of public reaction in large parts of the world,” she told press in Brussels on Monday (16 January) when asked about Trump's idea.

She said EU foreign ministers had discussed the issue and that all...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

