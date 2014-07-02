Ad
EU parliament in Brussels: the post-election reshuffle is well under way (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Four EU commissioners give up posts, become MEPs

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Four out of the seven commissioners who were elected to the European Parliament quit their jobs on Tuesday (1 July) in order to become MEPs.

Luxembourg's Viviane Reding, until now commissioner for justice and fundamental rights, took up her MEP seat, along with economics commissioner Olli Rehn from Finland, industry commissioner Antonio Tajani of Italy, and Poland's Janusz Lewandowski, previously in charge of the EU budget.

Outgoing commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso said their ...

